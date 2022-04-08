Arkansas woman jailed after high speed chase in Cerro Gordo, Worth counties
MASON CITY — An Arkansas woman is in jail after a high speed chase in Cerro Gordo and Worth counties on Thursday.
Authorities received a theft call from Walmart shortly before 11:45 Thursday morning, with a suspect vehicle traveling westbound on State Highway 122 and then going northbound on Interstate 35. Authorities say they clocked the suspect vehicle at over 100 miles per hour and was passing vehicles in the left emergency lane before it struck stop sticks, deflating a tire.
Abigail Pitcock was taken into custody at the 214 mile marker of the interstate. She’s facing charges of felony eluding and possession of stolen property.