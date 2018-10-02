Arkansas TV station reports that remains found near Mason City in may those of missing Bentonville woman

MASON CITY — A report out of Arkansas says human remains found east of Mason City earlier this year are those of a former police officer who was reported missing almost a decade ago.

KFSM-TV in Bentonville reports that Bentonville police confirm the remains are those of 51-year-old Cerilla Doyle, a former Pea Ridge police officer who disappeared on October 27th 2008 from her Bentonville home.

The remains were discovered on May 20th in the 22000 block of 275th Street, about two miles east of the Mason City city limits near County Road S-62. The spokesman said Bentonville police are waiting on the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation to determine a cause of death. An autopsy was performed on the remains three days after they were discovered.

KFSM reports that Doyle was last seen purchasing a bus ticket on October 28th 2008 at the Bentonville bus station, but it’s not known how or when she ended up in Mason City.

An inquiry about the case made by KGLO News to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation about this story has not been responded to.