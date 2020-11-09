      Breaking News
One-third of inpatient beds at MercyOne North Iowa filled with COVID patients (VIDEO)

Arizona man sentenced to 20 years in prison for meth distribution in north-central Iowa

Nov 9, 2020 @ 11:47am

CLEAR LAKE — A Phoenix Arizona man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine in north-central Iowa has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

54-year-old Michael Allison pleaded guilty back in May to conspiracy to distribute meth. He previously was convicted of importation of marijuana in 1997 and 2005 in US District Court in California.

Federal prosecutors say that Allison was involved in a conspiracy from 2009 through about April 2010 that distributed more than 500 grams of pure methamphetamine. They say that Allison along with several others were involved in a scheme that transported meth from Mexico to California to Iowa for further distribution.

US District Judge Linda Reade on Thursday sentenced Allison to 240 months in prison to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release.

The case was prosecuted by the US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office and investigated by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, the Clear Lake Police Department, the North Central Iowa Drug Task Force, and the Iowa Laboratory of Criminalistics Investigation. 

For the latest

Trending
Iowans get a warning of what may be ahead on Winter Weather Awareness Day
Clear Lake woman accused of stealing from convenience store cash register
Winnebago County man serving prison time for sexual abuse dead
Wednesday COVID update --- second straight day area active cases increase 100+, 14-day area average positivity rate at 16.1%
Two school districts mourn deaths of teachers, one had been diagnosed with COVID