Arizona man sentenced to 20 years in prison for meth distribution in north-central Iowa
CLEAR LAKE — A Phoenix Arizona man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine in north-central Iowa has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
54-year-old Michael Allison pleaded guilty back in May to conspiracy to distribute meth. He previously was convicted of importation of marijuana in 1997 and 2005 in US District Court in California.
Federal prosecutors say that Allison was involved in a conspiracy from 2009 through about April 2010 that distributed more than 500 grams of pure methamphetamine. They say that Allison along with several others were involved in a scheme that transported meth from Mexico to California to Iowa for further distribution.
US District Judge Linda Reade on Thursday sentenced Allison to 240 months in prison to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release.
The case was prosecuted by the US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office and investigated by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, the Clear Lake Police Department, the North Central Iowa Drug Task Force, and the Iowa Laboratory of Criminalistics Investigation.