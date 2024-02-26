Arizona man found to have meth during Floyd County traffic stop sentenced to 10+ years in federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS — An Arizona man who was stopped by authorities in Floyd County and arrested on drug charges in late 2022 has been sentenced to more than ten years in federal prison.

The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says 43-year-old John Qualls from Tucson was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty back in September to possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of meth.

As part of a plea agreement, Qualls admitted that on December 31st of 2022, deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department stopped him driving 33 miles per hour over the speed limit. Qualls handed the deputies a pouch that contained his license, insurance and registration, and there was marijuana residue inside the pouch, and both the pouch and documents smelled of marijuana. Deputies later searched the car and found 1200 grams of meth.

US District Court Chief Judge C. J. Williams sentenced Qualls to 121 months in prison to be followed by a five-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.