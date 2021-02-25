Area active COVID-19 case count continues declining
MASON CITY — The active COVID-19 case count here in north-central Iowa continues its downward trend.
In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 24 new cases of COVID-19 had been identified in our listening area while 51 more people had been reported as recovered. That brings the active case count in our ten-county listening area down from 1713 on Wednesday to 1684 on Thursday. No new deaths were reported.
In Cerro Gordo County, five new cases were reported while 12 more people have recovered, moving the active case count down from 516 to 509.
The number of people hospitalized for COVID in the north-central Iowa medical region stayed steady at 16, while the number of patients in an intensive care unit dropped from four to three. All three of those in the ICU are on a ventilator.
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5316
|5
|Butler
|1659
|5
|Floyd
|1620
|
|Franklin
|1183
|0
|Hancock
|1465
|3
|Kossuth
|2072
|4
|Mitchell
|1299
|0
|Winnebago
|1373
|
|Worth
|692
|4
|Wright
|1794
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|18473
|24
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4727
|12
|Butler
|1497
|1
|Floyd
|1392
|8
|Franklin
|1033
|6
|Hancock
|1316
|4
|Kossuth
|1815
|6
|Mitchell
|1150
|4
|Winnebago
|1212
|6
|Worth
|622
|1
|Wright
|1665
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|16429
|51
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|80
|68
|12
|
|Butler
|31
|28
|3
|
|Floyd
|39
|30
|9
|
|Franklin
|19
|18
|1
|
|Hancock
|29
|24
|5
|
|Kossuth
|54
|47
|7
|
|Mitchell
|40
|38
|2
|
|Winnebago
|30
|25
|5
|
|Worth
|7
|6
|1
|
|Wright
|31
|26
|5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|360
|310
|50
|0
|Active Cases
|2/25/21
|2/24/21
|2/19/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Thursday
|Wednesday
|Last Friday
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|October 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|509
|516
|544
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|131
|127
|139
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|189
|198
|202
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|131
|137
|146
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|120
|121
|141
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|203
|205
|216
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|109
|113
|114
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|131
|138
|141
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|63
|60
|60
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|98
|98
|105
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1684
|1713
|1808
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742