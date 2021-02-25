      Weather Alert

Area active COVID-19 case count continues declining

Feb 25, 2021 @ 11:11am

MASON CITY — The active COVID-19 case count here in north-central Iowa continues its downward trend.

In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 24 new cases of COVID-19 had been identified in our listening area while 51 more people had been reported as recovered. That brings the active case count in our ten-county listening area down from 1713 on Wednesday to 1684 on Thursday. No new deaths were reported.

In Cerro Gordo County, five new cases were reported while 12 more people have recovered, moving the active case count down from 516 to 509.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID in the north-central Iowa medical region stayed steady at 16, while the number of patients in an intensive care unit dropped from four to three. All three of those in the ICU are on a ventilator.

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 5316 5
Butler 1659 5
Floyd 1620
Franklin 1183 0
Hancock 1465 3
Kossuth 2072 4
Mitchell 1299 0
Winnebago 1373
Worth 692 4
Wright 1794 3
Area Total 18473 24

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4727 12
Butler 1497 1
Floyd 1392 8
Franklin 1033 6
Hancock 1316 4
Kossuth 1815 6
Mitchell 1150 4
Winnebago 1212 6
Worth 622 1
Wright 1665 3
Area Total 16429 51

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 80 68 12
Butler 31 28 3
Floyd 39 30 9
Franklin 19 18 1
Hancock 29 24 5
Kossuth 54 47 7
Mitchell 40 38 2
Winnebago 30 25 5
Worth 7 6 1
Wright 31 26 5
Area Total 360 310 50 0

 

 

Active Cases 2/25/21 2/24/21 2/19/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Thursday Wednesday Last Friday February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st October 1st
Cerro Gordo 509 516 544 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 131 127 139 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 189 198 202 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 131 137 146 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 120 121 141 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 203 205 216 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 109 113 114 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 131 138 141 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 63 60 60 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 98 98 105 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 1684 1713 1808 1708 2096 5526 1510 742
