April trial dates scheduled for Minnesotans charged with assaulting woman in Worth County hotel

NORTHWOOD — One of two Minnesotans charged with assaulting a woman in a Worth County hotel room has pleaded not guilty, while the other has had their trial delayed until later this year.

Late on the night of December 1st, the Worth County Sheriff’s Department says a woman from Minneapolis who was staying at the Holiday Inn near the Diamond Jo Casino near Northwood told law enforcement that a man and another female asked to stay in her room because they were too drunk to drive. The victim says the two started to destroy the room she was staying in, and when she told them to stop, the male suspect punched her in the face and started to strangle her.

40-year-old Abdirizak Mohammed of Columbia Heights and 32-year-old Kadra Bashir of Minneapolis were both arrested and charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Bashir was due in court for her arraignment hearing on Monday, but online court records indicate she filed a written plea of not guilty. Mohammed was due in court on Monday for a pre-trial conference leading up to his February 20th trial, but online court records show a continuance was granted. Both defendants are due to have their trial on the charges start on April 3rd.