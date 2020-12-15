Approval for SkyWest to serve Mason City Municipal Airport delayed
MASON CITY — There’s been a slight delay in approving a new air carrier to serve the Mason City Municipal Airport.
The Airport Commission in October voted to recommend that SkyWest Airlines serve the airport under a contract through the Essential Air Service program. If approved by the US Department of Transportation, SkyWest would provide a dozen round-trip flights per week to and from Chicago operating as a United Express carrier and using a 50-seat regional jet.
Airport manager David Sims told the Airport Commission last night that approval has been delayed. “The DOT has not made the air service selection yet. They were hoping to have something decided by December 1st but that didn’t happen. I did talk to them last week. The selection is in the final review process and they are expecting to be able to make an announcement in the next two to three weeks, so hopefully we’ll have something by the end of the year.”
Sims says if needed the USDOT will give a short extension to Air Choice One’s Essential Air Service contract before SkyWest takes over. “What will more than likely happen is they will extend Air Choice One for a few more weeks and then we will transition that at a date later than March 1st as expected, but we should not have a gap in air service. They should extend Air Choice One until SkyWest is able to begin service, if they do select SkyWest.”
Sims says it’s just at a wait and see point on if the USDOT will approve the SkyWest recommendation or if they choose another air carrier to serve the airport. “They could select any of the other carriers that submitted proposals. In normal times, they usually will take the community’s recommendation as long as it is a reasonable recommendation, which I would like to believe it is at this time. Until we get something official in writing, I would just wait until we hear more.”
SkyWest would run 12 round trips between Mason City and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, with two round trips per day on five of those days.