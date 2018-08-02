Appeals court rejects Woden woman’s claim of improper sentence for arson

WODEN — The Iowa Court of Appeals has turned down the appeal of a Woden woman’s sentence for arson.

52-year-old Marvella Harms admitted that in late July of last year she poured gas into a vehicle belonging to a man who lived with her then ignited the gasoline. Harms pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree arson after originally being charged with first-degree arson.

Harms was sentenced to ten years in prison by District Judge Rustin Davenport. Harms appealed, contending that Davenport abused his discretion in sentencing her to a prison term without giving meaningful consideration to her character, remorsefulness, rehabilitation, lack of criminal history and chance for reform.

The Court of Appeals in its ruling states Davenport appropriately exercised his discretion with the prison sentence and took into account all the factors Harms mentioned in her appeal.