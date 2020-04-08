Appeals court lifts execution injunction for north-central Iowa drug kingpin Honken, others
WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court has lifted the injunction that stopped the execution of north-central Iowa drug kingpin Dustin Honken for the murders of three witnesses and two children in 1993.
A federal district judge had halted the executions of Honken and other federal death row inmates back in November, but on Tuesday, the US District Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia reversed that ruling. After that ruling, the case will go back to the federal district judge and could end up being ultimately decided by the United States Supreme Court.
The issue is whether or not the federal government has the authority to set a uniform process for death by lethal injection or if the states have the power to decide that process for themselves.
Honken of Britt was convicted of the July 1993 murders of 34-year-old Greg Nicholson, 31-year-old Lori Duncan, Duncan’s two children, 10-year-old Kandace and six-year-old Amber, at Duncan’s Mason City home. Honken was also convicted of murdering 32-year-old Terry DeGeus four months later. Their five bodies were found buried in a field southwest of Mason City in the fall of 2000.