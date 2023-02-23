KGLO News KGLO News Logo

AP-NORC Poll: China’s Global Influence Worries U.S. Majority

February 23, 2023 12:13PM CST
WASHINGTON (AP) – A new poll shows that just 40% of U.S. adults approve of how President Joe Biden is handling relations with China, and a majority of them are anxious about Beijing’s global influence.

The findings in the survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research come as the White House is seeing its agenda increasingly shaped by global rivalries.

About 6 in 10 of those questioned say they are gravely concerned about China, the world’s second-largest economy after the United States.

Biden has portrayed his domestic agenda on infrastructure and computer chip development as part of a broader competition with China, and he argues that the future is at stake.

 

