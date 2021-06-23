      Weather Alert

Antivirus Pioneer John McAfee Found Dead In Spanish Prison

Jun 23, 2021 @ 5:55pm

MADRID (AP) – John McAfee, creator of McAfee antivirus software, has been found dead in his jail cell near Barcelona in an apparent suicide, hours after a Spanish court approved his extradition to the United States to face tax charges punishable by decades in prison. Security personnel at the Brians 2 penitentiary near the city in northeastern Spain tried to revive McAfee, who was 75. But the regional Catalan government says the jail’s medical team finally certified his death. A government statement says authorities are still investigating but “everything points to death by suicide.”

