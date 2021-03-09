Another slight drop in active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa
MASON CITY — North-central Iowa saw another day where the active COVID-19 case count slightly dropped.
In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 25 new cases were identified in our ten-county listening area while 33 more people have been listed as recovered. No new deaths were reported. That brings the listening area’s active case count down from 1648 on Monday to 1637 on Tuesday.
In Cerro Gordo County, 11 new COVID cases were reported while six more people have recovered, moving up the active case count from 475 to 480.
In the north-central Iowa medical region, six people are hospitalized with COVID, up one from Monday. Two patients are in an intensive care unit with both of those patients being on a ventilator.