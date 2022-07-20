Another overpass-underpass option presented to Mason City’s City Council (AUDIO)
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night heard a presentation about whether or not they should consider installing an underpass on South Kentucky Avenue or an overpass on South Illinois Avenue at the crossing with the Canadian Pacific Railway.
The city earlier this year hired WHKS to do a feasibility study.. They say an underpass on South Kentucky would cost about $16 million while an overpass on South Illinois would cost between $11 and 13 million. Several potential challenges were pointed out during an April public input meeting about those options.
If the Kentucky option was chosen, utilities would have to be relocated and a temporary right-of-way would have to be constructed to allow rail traffic to continue. While the Illinois overpass option would mostly be out of the railroad’s right-of-way, there are issues such as grades and a proposed housing development that officials first learned about at that April meeting.
Another option was also presented to the council last night that would extend 19th Street Southeast even further past Illinois to avoid the current developed area, with the road cutting back north, an overpass going over the tracks, and then a road going back west to Illinois at around 9th Southeast.
Jake Shaw of WHKS says that option would cost more due to the street extension and land acquisition costs. “The difference is between option one and two…the length of construction is substantially more at 5500 feet. More properties are affected at six. The construction season would likely be two just due to the magnitude of the project size. The project cost is also higher at $17.8 million, again just due to the size of the project.”
WHKS president Fouad Daoud says if the city decided to move forward with the new option, their studies show most people would use it instead of going on Kentucky knowing they wouldn’t be stopped by a train. “Kind of like how we proved the traffic flow on 12th Street and 19th Street before 19th Street was built, people would take 12th Street knowing that they are going to be able to cross and not get stopped by the trains. We did a very preliminary traffic analysis in order to justify this, and at least the model shows that maybe 60% of the people will avoid going on Kentucky to go further east and avoid the trains.”
Daoud says state and federal funds are potentially available for the project, but the city needs to get applications for those funds in sooner than later. “The number of applicants at least in my opinion will be a lot higher the second and third and fourth year versus the first year.”
WHKS will give the council a final recommendation at their August 16th meeting.
