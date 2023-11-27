Another official calling for resignation of northwest Iowa supervisor who’s wife was convicted of voter fraud

SIOUX CITY — A second Republican on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is calling on another board member to step down.

Last week Jeremy Taylor’s wife, Kim, was convicted of 52 counts of voter fraud when her husband’s name was on the ballot in 2020 and the chairman of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors called on Jeremy Taylor to resign. Taylor lost in a Republican Primary race for a seat in the US House, but won a seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in 2020.

Fellow Supervisor Daniel Bittinger is the lead pastor at Crosspointe Church in Sioux City. “We need to all make sure that we are doing the honorable thing, the ethical thing…to make sure that we’re serving all the people of Woodbury County in truth,” Bittinger says.

Bittinger says if Taylor doesn’t resign, he should at least take a leave of absence from the board. “I would say this for anyone,” Bittinger says. “…This is serious.”

According to Taylor’s biography on Woodbury County’s website, Taylor is currently an energy and environmental specialist for Sioux City Schools and an Iowa National Guard chaplain. He was first elected to the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in 2014.