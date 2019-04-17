Another delay in Mason City man’s vehicular homicide trial
By KGLO News
Apr 17, 2019 @ 11:41 AM

MASON CITY — There’s been another continuance granted in the trial of a Mason City man charged with vehicular homicide after a motorcycle crash last fall.

40-year-old Brandon Kellar was charged with vehicular homicide while operating under the influence in connection with the September 28th accident at the intersection of 15th and South Pennsylvania in Mason City. 36-year-old Shawn True was a passenger on the motorcycle that collided with another vehicle and died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Mason City police say the investigation determined that Kellar was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash with a blood alcohol content of greater than the legal limit of .08.

Kellar’s trial was scheduled to start on May 7th, but online court records show that District Judge James Drew on Tuesday approved a motion from Kellar’s attorney for a continuance and an extension of the deadline to make pre-trial motions.

Drew has now scheduled the trial to start on July 16th. Vehicular homicide is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

