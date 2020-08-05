      Breaking News
Another COVID-19 death in Franklin County reported

Aug 5, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — For the second straight day, there’s been a COVID-19 related death reported in Franklin County. In the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website now reports six deaths in Franklin County attributed to coronavirus.

The area’s death toll now stands at 30 — 17 in Cerro Gordo; six in Franklin; two each in Butler, Floyd and Hancock; and one in Wright.

26 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our listening area in the same 24-hour period — seven in Franklin; five in Cerro Gordo; four in Worth; three in Wright; two in Floyd and Mitchell; and single cases in Butler, Hancock and Kossuth. That brings the area’s total number of identified cases since the start of the pandemic to 1919. 1108 of those cases have been reported since July 1st, or 57.7%.

41 more people in the area have recovered — 25 in Cerro Gordo; six in Franklin; three in Wright; two in Winnebago; and single cases in Butler, Floyd, Hancock, Kossuth, and Mitchell — to bring the area’s total to 1262, or just under 66%. 

Looking at the statewide numbers in the same 24-hour period — eight more deaths have been reported for a total of 893; 508 more cases have been reported for a total of 46,490; 737 more people have recovered for a total of 34,660, or 74.5%. 

 

Deaths New
Cerro Gordo 17
Butler 2
Floyd 2
Franklin 6 1
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 30

 

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 582 5
Butler 115 1
Floyd 131 2
Franklin 227 7
Hancock 118 1
Kossuth 79 1
Mitchell 78 2
Winnebago 77
Worth 65 4
Wright 447 3
Area Total 1919 26

 

 

July/August case count Cases before July 1 New since July 1 % since July 1
Cerro Gordo 102 480 82.47
Butler 47 68 59.13
Floyd 66 65 49.61
Franklin 77 150 66.08
Hancock 47 71 60.17
Kossuth 32 47 59.49
Mitchell 29 49 62.82
Winnebago 26 51 66.23
Worth 15 50 76.92
Wright 370 77 17.22
Area Total 811 1108 57.73

 

Recovered New Recovered
Total % Recovered
Cerro Gordo 267 25 45.87
Butler 97 1 84.34
Floyd 91 1 69.46
Franklin 153 6 67.4
Hancock 93 1 78.81
Kossuth 42 1 53.16
Mitchell 67 1 85.89
Winnebago 36 2 46.75
Worth 22 33.84
Wright 394 3 88.14
Area Total 1262 41 65.76
