Another COVID-19 death in Franklin County reported
DES MOINES — For the second straight day, there’s been a COVID-19 related death reported in Franklin County. In the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website now reports six deaths in Franklin County attributed to coronavirus.
The area’s death toll now stands at 30 — 17 in Cerro Gordo; six in Franklin; two each in Butler, Floyd and Hancock; and one in Wright.
26 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our listening area in the same 24-hour period — seven in Franklin; five in Cerro Gordo; four in Worth; three in Wright; two in Floyd and Mitchell; and single cases in Butler, Hancock and Kossuth. That brings the area’s total number of identified cases since the start of the pandemic to 1919. 1108 of those cases have been reported since July 1st, or 57.7%.
41 more people in the area have recovered — 25 in Cerro Gordo; six in Franklin; three in Wright; two in Winnebago; and single cases in Butler, Floyd, Hancock, Kossuth, and Mitchell — to bring the area’s total to 1262, or just under 66%.
Looking at the statewide numbers in the same 24-hour period — eight more deaths have been reported for a total of 893; 508 more cases have been reported for a total of 46,490; 737 more people have recovered for a total of 34,660, or 74.5%.
|
|Deaths
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|17
|
|Butler
|2
|
|Floyd
|2
|
|Franklin
|6
|1
|Hancock
|2
|
|Kossuth
|
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|Winnebago
|
|
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|30
|
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|582
|5
|Butler
|115
|1
|Floyd
|131
|2
|Franklin
|227
|7
|Hancock
|118
|1
|Kossuth
|79
|1
|Mitchell
|78
|2
|Winnebago
|77
|
|Worth
|65
|4
|Wright
|447
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1919
|26
|July/August case count
|Cases before July 1
|New since July 1
|% since July 1
|Cerro Gordo
|102
|480
|82.47
|Butler
|47
|68
|59.13
|Floyd
|66
|65
|49.61
|Franklin
|77
|150
|66.08
|Hancock
|47
|71
|60.17
|Kossuth
|32
|47
|59.49
|Mitchell
|29
|49
|62.82
|Winnebago
|26
|51
|66.23
|Worth
|15
|50
|76.92
|Wright
|370
|77
|17.22
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|811
|1108
|57.73
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|
|Cerro Gordo
|267
|25
|45.87
|Butler
|97
|1
|84.34
|Floyd
|91
|1
|69.46
|Franklin
|153
|6
|67.4
|Hancock
|93
|1
|78.81
|Kossuth
|42
|1
|53.16
|Mitchell
|67
|1
|85.89
|Winnebago
|36
|2
|46.75
|Worth
|22
|
|33.84
|Wright
|394
|3
|88.14
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1262
|41
|65.76