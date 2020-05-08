      Weather Alert

Annual food bank donation event held by postal workers postponed due to pandemic

May 8, 2020 @ 11:00am

MASON CITY — An annual event that helps local food banks like the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank in Mason City will not take place this weekend.

Typically the second Saturday of May is when the “Help Stamp Out Hunger” event is held by the United States Postal Service. Due to the pandemic though, it was deemed not safe for postal workers to collect non-perishable food items set out by people at their mailbox.

Local food banks would also not be able to properly handle and isolate donations in a safe manner.

The Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank hopes the annual event will be rescheduled later this year. 

