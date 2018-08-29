Announcement planned today in La Porte City on remains found
By KGLO News
Aug 29, 2018 @ 11:47 AM

LA PORTE CITY — There’s a news conference planned in La Porte City this afternoon to announce the results of testing on the remains found around Wolf Creek.

La Porte City Police Chief Chris Brecher announced on August 17th that the remains had been found by kayakers on Wolf Creek. Brecher gave an indication the remains may be those of missing 16-year-old Jake Wilson — the autistic boy from La Porte City who disappeared on the evening of April 7th. Brecher said: “What has been found is consistent with what we had been looking for.”

Brecher said they would wait until the tests were complete to confirm the identity. They will do that today in a 4 p.m. news conference at the La Porte City fire station

