Ankeny woman pleads guilty in Clear Lake assault case

CLEAR LAKE — An Ankeny woman has pleaded guilty as part of a Clear Lake assault case.

41-year-old Jennifer Casey was accused of hitting a man with a cane and flyswatter on April 17th, resulting in numerous cuts to the man’s arms, chest and neck. Casey was also accused of pulling a woman’s hair and pulling a chair out from under her. She was also accused of spitting on both of her victims. Casey was scheduled to stand trial July 30th on two charges of domestic abuse assault resulting in injury.

Online court records show that Judge Karen Salic on Monday accepted a written plea of guilty to one of the two domestic abuse counts and set sentencing for August 14th.