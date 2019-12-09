Ankeny man charged for shooting 6 trumpeter swans

      Breaking News
Dec 9, 2019 @ 11:13am
An Ankeny man is accused of shooting these trumpeter swans (DNR photo)

ANKENY — A central Iowa man may face stiff fines after killing six trumpeter swans.

Acting on a tip, the Iowa DNR sent a conservation officer to Paul Errington Marsh, near Ankeny, on Friday where the officer witnessed a man shooting a trumpeter swan.

As the officer approached, the man shot a second swan and had several others dead nearby. The DNR says 28-year-old Loai Abdulal of Ankeny says he mistook the swans for geese.

Abdulal’s shotgun was seized and if convicted, he’ll face a $1,500 civil penalty for each of the six birds.

