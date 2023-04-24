Animatronic Dragon Bursts Into Flames During Disneyland Show

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disneyland’s fire-breathing animatronic dragon burst into flames during the popular “Fantasmic” show.

The Anaheim Fire Department says no injuries were reported following the blaze Saturday night at the Southern California theme park.

Frequent Disneyland visitor Ryan Laux says fire has always been a part of the “Fantasmic” presentation, but he knew something was awry when flames didn’t come from where they usually do.

He says the show was stopped almost immediately and the dragon’s head became engulfed in flames.

The extent of the damage isn’t immediately known.

The show takes place twice nightly near the park’s famous Tom Sawyer Island.