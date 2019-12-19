      Weather Alert

Ames man who tore down, burned LGBTQ flag is imprisoned

Dec 19, 2019 @ 11:27am

AMES (AP) — An Ames man has been imprisoned for burning an LGBTQ flag that was flying at a church in central Iowa. 

Court records say 30-year-old Adolfo Martinez  was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years for the hate crime of arson and given a year for reckless use of explosives or fire and 30 days for harassment. The sentences are to be served consecutively. 

He’d been arrested in June. He’s said he tore down the flag that had been hanging from the United Church of Christ in Ames and burned it because he opposes homosexuality.

