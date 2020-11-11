“American Pie” singer McLean headlines Winter Dance Party at the Surf Ballroom
CLEAR LAKE — “American Pie” singer Don McLean has been announced as the feature act of the 2021 Winter Dance Party event at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake February 3rd through the 6th.
Surf executive director Laurie Lietz says McLean will be making his first appearance at the ballroom since 1994. His performance also comes on the golden anniversary of the release of the song that honors the legacy of Buddy Holly, The Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens, who died in a plane crash after performing at the Surf in 1959. “We’re excited to bring him back. 2021 actually marks the 50th anniversary of the release of ‘American Pie’. We wanted him for last year’s Winter Dance Party, but he said it was coming up on an anniversary and it would be more special to do it in 2021, and we really think it is. It will just be fun to see some live music, but to do it in a safe way.”
The lineup announcement comes hours after Governor Reynolds revised her emergency pandemic proclamation addressing large gatherings. Lietz says they are committed to provide a safe event and will change things to be in line with the guidelines that are happening at that time. “We announced the event just before she made some changes, and fortunately for us those were things that we are already doing with the reduced group sizes, distancing tables and booths, and wearing masks when they are away from their chairs. We’ve been doing that. Our staff has been wearing masks. We’ve been safely hosting some smaller events, weddings, meetings and celebrations of life all summer long. For us this is kind of unfortunately business as usual.”
The other three days of the event will feature John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party on Thursday night, the Killer Vees & Friends featuring Edan Everly on Friday night, and on Saturday night Jason D. Williams, the Holy Rocka Rollaz and Austin Allsup. Lietz says the lineup is smaller for a number of reasons. “The first of which is their safety. We just have a very small backstage area and a limited amount of space for them to be back there. We tried very hard to get groups that were fan favorites for people but to keep them self-contained. When they come in, they are already working with people on the bill, and we’re able to keep them safe and distanced. That will mean for the audience a little shorter night, but that might not be a bad thing either. We are looking forward to these groups. They believe in the mission and they want to come out and perform as badly as we want to have an event.”
Tickets for Don McLean will be sold separately and are $65. A three-day pass for the rest of the Winter Dance Party is $110. Tickets go on sale starting November 24th and may only be purchased online at surfballroom.com or by calling the Surf box office at 641-357-6151. There will not be in-person sales at the Surf for the safety of the volunteer staff.