Amazon to build $16M ‘fulfillment center’ in Des Moines metro, creating 1,000 jobs

Feb 6, 2020 @ 3:40pm

Online retail giant Amazon is announcing plans to build its first product warehouse in Iowa.

The company is referring to the estimated 16-million-dollar warehouse as a “fulfillment center” and it will be built in the Des Moines suburb of Bondurant. Amazon says when the center opens late this year, it will create one-thousand full-time jobs with the company’s 15-dollar minimum wage. The massive building, at 645-thousand square feet, is already under construction. Amazon says employees will work alongside robotics to pick, pack and ship items to customers, everything from books and toys to electronics and clothes.

