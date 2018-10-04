Already water-logged areas of Iowa in line for more rain

JOHNSTON — Wednesday’s return to summer-like weather was short-lived. National Weather Service Meteorologist Brad Fillbach says a cold front that pushed through the state overnight brought a 40-degree drop in temperatures in less than 12 hours. “A temperature swing of that significance…you don’t see very often,” Fillbach said. “Quite a few sites were in the mid-80s for highs (on Wednesday) and woke up this morning to temperatures in the 30s and 40s.”

High temperatures today are only expected to reach the low-to-mid 50s. The forecast also calls for something most areas of the state don’t need – more rain. “We could see some areas with three to four inches, not in one rain event, but over several days,” Fillbach said.

Periodic chances for showers and storms are expected later today through early next week. There are flood warnings posted for waterways across much of northern and eastern Iowa.”The rivers in northern Iowa are all pretty full…there’s nowhere for the water to go,” Fillbach said.

The rainy start to October follows Iowa’s third wettest September in 146 years of record keeping. The statewide average rainfall total last month was 7.8 inches — about 4.5 inches above normal.