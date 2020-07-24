      Weather Alert
HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8:00 PM CDT Saturday for Freeborn MN and Faribault MN.

Almost 50% of area’s COVID-19 cases have been identified in July

Jul 24, 2020 @ 11:08am

MASON CITY — Just shy of 50% of the COVID-19 cases reported in our listening area since the start of the pandemic have come in the month of July.

On July 1st, the area of Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties plus Kossuth had a total of 811 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. Since July 1st, 805 more cases have been confirmed.

Cerro Gordo County between July 1st and this morning saw 395 new cases, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 497.

26 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in our listening area in the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning — 17 in Cerro Gordo; three each in Hancock and Winnebago; two in Franklin; and one in Mitchell.

That brings the area’s total since the start of the pandemic to 1616 — 497 in Cerro Gordo; 425 in Wright; 159 in Franklin; 96 each in Floyd and Hancock; 88 in Butler; 73 in Mitchell; 72 in Kossuth; 63 in Winnebago; and 47 in Worth.

29 more people have recovered for an area total of 903, or 55%. No new deaths were reported in our area in the last 24 hours. Looking statewide — five more people have died for a total now of 820; 491 new cases were identified to bring the total to an even 41,000; 303 more people have recovered for a total of 29.166. 

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 497 17
Butler 88
Floyd 96
Franklin 159 2
Hancock 96 3
Kossuth 72
Mitchell 73 1
Winnebago 63 3
Worth 47
Wright 425
Area Total 1616 26

 

 

July case count Cases before July 1 New since July 1 % since July 1
Cerro Gordo 102 395 79.48
Butler 47 41 46.59
Floyd 66 30 31.25
Franklin 77 82 51.57
Hancock 47 49 51.04
Kossuth 32 40 55.56
Mitchell 29 44 60.27
Winnebago 26 37 58.73
Worth 15 32 68.08
Wright 370 55 12.94
Area Total 811 805 49.81

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 16
Butler 2
Floyd 2
Franklin 3
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 26

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Total % Recovered
Cerro Gordo 131 7 26.35
Butler 70 3 79.55
Floyd 68 70.83
Franklin 80 3 50.31
Hancock 62 2 64.58
Kossuth 32 44.44
Mitchell 55 9 75.32
Winnebago 27 42.86
Worth 12 1 25.53
Wright 366 4 86.12
Area Total 903 29 54.97

 

