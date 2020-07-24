Almost 50% of area’s COVID-19 cases have been identified in July
MASON CITY — Just shy of 50% of the COVID-19 cases reported in our listening area since the start of the pandemic have come in the month of July.
On July 1st, the area of Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties plus Kossuth had a total of 811 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. Since July 1st, 805 more cases have been confirmed.
Cerro Gordo County between July 1st and this morning saw 395 new cases, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 497.
26 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in our listening area in the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning — 17 in Cerro Gordo; three each in Hancock and Winnebago; two in Franklin; and one in Mitchell.
That brings the area’s total since the start of the pandemic to 1616 — 497 in Cerro Gordo; 425 in Wright; 159 in Franklin; 96 each in Floyd and Hancock; 88 in Butler; 73 in Mitchell; 72 in Kossuth; 63 in Winnebago; and 47 in Worth.
29 more people have recovered for an area total of 903, or 55%. No new deaths were reported in our area in the last 24 hours. Looking statewide — five more people have died for a total now of 820; 491 new cases were identified to bring the total to an even 41,000; 303 more people have recovered for a total of 29.166.
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|497
|17
|Butler
|88
|
|Floyd
|96
|
|Franklin
|159
|2
|Hancock
|96
|3
|Kossuth
|72
|
|Mitchell
|73
|1
|Winnebago
|63
|3
|Worth
|47
|
|Wright
|425
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1616
|26
|July case count
|Cases before July 1
|New since July 1
|% since July 1
|Cerro Gordo
|102
|395
|79.48
|Butler
|47
|41
|46.59
|Floyd
|66
|30
|31.25
|Franklin
|77
|82
|51.57
|Hancock
|47
|49
|51.04
|Kossuth
|32
|40
|55.56
|Mitchell
|29
|44
|60.27
|Winnebago
|26
|37
|58.73
|Worth
|15
|32
|68.08
|Wright
|370
|55
|12.94
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|811
|805
|49.81
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|16
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|2
|Franklin
|3
|Hancock
|2
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|
|Worth
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|Area Total
|26
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|
|Cerro Gordo
|131
|7
|26.35
|Butler
|70
|3
|79.55
|Floyd
|68
|
|70.83
|Franklin
|80
|3
|50.31
|Hancock
|62
|2
|64.58
|Kossuth
|32
|
|44.44
|Mitchell
|55
|9
|75.32
|Winnebago
|27
|
|42.86
|Worth
|12
|1
|25.53
|Wright
|366
|4
|86.12
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|903
|29
|54.97