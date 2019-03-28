Alleged gang members arrested in cocaine and crime ring in Des Moines
By KGLO News
Mar 28, 2019 @ 11:27 AM

DES MOINES — About a dozen alleged members of a street gang linked to a series of crimes were arrested in central Iowa on Wednesday.

After a three-year investigation, federal agents raided several homes and businesses in the Des Moines area, arresting the men who range in age from 26 to 48.

The FBI says the men are facing a host of charges, most for trafficking cocaine. Reports say the gang, known as C-Block, is responsible for a list of killings, shootings, robberies and other violence.

Those arrested include 31-year-old twin brothers Daeron and Marshaun Merrett. The bureau says they’re the leaders of the gang, which is said to be associated with the Crips.

Here’s more on the arrests: C-BLOCK-arrests-PDF

