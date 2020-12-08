      Weather Alert
DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 9:00 AM CST this morning for Winnebago, Kossuth, Hancock, Wright and Humboldt counties.

All 99 counties now have at least one COVID-19 death

Dec 8, 2020 @ 6:05am

DES MOINES — All of Iowa’s 99 counties are now reporting at least one death from COVID-19.

Decatur County is the last to report a death from the virus. The south-central Iowa county and Worth County in north-central Iowa are the only two out of the 99 counties to report single COVID deaths as of Monday.

Osceola, Greene, and Ringold Counties each reported two deaths, and Fremont and Taylor each had three. Polk County has the most residents, and the most COVID-19 deaths, with 357 as of Monday, followed by Linn with 173 and Woodbury with 141.

