      Weather Alert

Alden sues Lee after news publisher rejects its takeover bid

Dec 16, 2021 @ 11:06am

DAVENPORT (AP) — Nearly a week after Lee Enterprises rejected Alden Global Capital’s attempt to buy the newspaper publisher, the hedge fund responded Wednesday with a lawsuit accusing Lee’s board of improperly denying shareholders the chance to have a say on the offer.

Lee rejected Alden’s offer to buy the company for $24 a share, or roughly $141 million, last Thursday because the company’s board decided the offer “grossly undervalued” the company, but Alden argued in its lawsuit that Lee shouldn’t have rejected its offer and rebuffed its attempt to nominate three directors without even talking to the hedge fund.

Lee officials didn’t immediately respond Wednesday to questions about the lawsuit.

Lee Enterprises owns the Globe Gazette in Mason City.

For the latest

Trending
Mason City man charged with continuous sexual abuse of children pleads guilty
Forecaster says 9-10" of snow possible today for NW Iowa, 4-9" for north-central Iowa
One of three Belmond men accused of Mason City stabbing gets deferred judgment, probation
Damaging winds expected Wednesday over some Plains states, including north-central Iowa
Mason City man now facing federal meth dealing charges
Connect With Us