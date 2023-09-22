Alden native becomes new Army Chief of Staff

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate voted 96-1 Thursday to confirm General Randy George of Alden, Iowa as the new Army Chief of Staff. Iowa Senator Joni Ernst spoke in favor of George’s nomination on the Senate floor.

“General George is a decorated war fighter with extensive combat service including in the Gulf War, the Iraq war, and the war in Afghanistan,” Ernst says. Ernst says George will keep the Army moving forward. “As an Army veteran myself I have full confidence that he will continue to modernize the army and maintain our highly trained and lethal force to fight and win our nation’s wars,” she says.

She says George is a hard working public servant who knows the needs of soldiers. “I firmly believe that general Georgia’s qualifications record and character and of course his great home state of Iowa make him the right nominee to serve in this important role,” she says.

George joined the Army out of high school and later went to the Military Academy at West Point and graduated with his commission in 1988. He is married to his West Point classmate, Patty. They have two children, Grant and Andrea. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley nominated George to West Point nearly 40 years ago. Grassley issued a statement that says George brings a keen understanding of the Army’s capabilities and needs. He has the experience, vision, and will to serve that the job demands.