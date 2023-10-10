Alden man shot and killed hunting coyotes

ALDEN — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating the death of a man who was hunting coyotes Sunday night in northern Hardin County.

Information from the DNR says 53-year-old Mark Arends of Alden, was hunting coyotes with friends on private land approximately two miles north of Alden. The hunters were separated by several hundred yards when Arends was struck by a single rifle shot around 8 p.m.

Investigators from the DNR and Hardin County Sheriff’s office began investigating Sunday night, and were on the scene again Monday morning trying to put together exactly what happened.