KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Alden man shot and killed hunting coyotes

October 10, 2023 5:30AM CDT
Share
Alden man shot and killed hunting coyotes

ALDEN — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating the death of a man who was hunting coyotes Sunday night in northern Hardin County.

Information from the DNR says 53-year-old Mark Arends of Alden, was hunting coyotes with friends on private land approximately two miles north of Alden. The hunters were separated by several hundred yards when Arends was struck by a single rifle shot around 8 p.m.

Investigators from the DNR and Hardin County Sheriff’s office began investigating Sunday night, and were on the scene again Monday morning trying to put together exactly what happened.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City man accused of attempted murder in southwest Iowa stabbing
2

Iowa districts eye shift to four-day school week
3

Plea change hearing set for Mason City man accused of financial exploitation of elder
4

Dryer fire damages Mason City home
5

Fugitive from Minnesota wanted on robbery charges arrested in Mason City