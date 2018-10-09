Albert Lea woman accused of letting son stay in Mason City where known sex offender was living
By KGLO News
|
Oct 9, 2018 @ 5:55 AM

MASON CITY — An Albert Lea woman is facing a child endangerment charge in Cerro Gordo County after authorities allege she let her four-year-old son stay where a known sex offender was living.

38-year-old Brittany Mulliner was arrested over the weekend after officers had responded to a welfare check in the 3400 block of South Federal. A caller stated they were concerned that the child was staying in a room with a known sex offender who is not permitted to be around children.

Authorities allege that Mulliner knew the person was a sex offender. Mulliner was being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $2000 bond. She’s due to make her initial appearance in court on October 17th.

