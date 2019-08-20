Albert Lea man pleads not guilty to Worth County drug charges
NORTHWOOD — The trial date has been set for an Albert Lea man facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Worth County.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on the night of July 24th at the intersection of Highway 105 and Mallard Avenue west of Northwood. A search of the vehicle allegedly found marijuana, methamphetamine, drug pipes and a large knife located on the driver.
55-year-old Rodney Anderson was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, carrying weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anderson was scheduled to have his arraignment hearing on Monday, but online court records show he filed a written plea of not guilty in Worth County District Court. Anderson’s trial is scheduled to start on October 30th.