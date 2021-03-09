Albert Lea man gets jail time for stealing money from Clear Lake restaurant to fuel gambling addiction
CLEAR LAKE — An Albert Lea man accused of stealing money from a Clear Lake restaurant has been sentenced to jail time.
38-year-old Brandon Gladue was arrested on October 23rd and accused of stealing store deposits from Perkins totaling $6637 between October 6th and the 14th. A criminal complaint stated that he used the money for his gambling addiction at a casino.
Gladue was originally charged with second-degree theft, but as part of a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to third-degree theft.
Judge Karen Salic on Monday sentenced Gladue to 365 days in jail with all but seven days suspended, to be followed by a one year term of probation. He was also ordered to pay full restitution to Perkins.