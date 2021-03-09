      Weather Alert

Albert Lea man gets jail time for stealing money from Clear Lake restaurant to fuel gambling addiction

Mar 9, 2021 @ 10:45am

CLEAR LAKE — An Albert Lea man accused of stealing money from a Clear Lake restaurant has been sentenced to jail time.

38-year-old Brandon Gladue was arrested on October 23rd and accused of stealing store deposits from Perkins totaling $6637 between October 6th and the 14th. A criminal complaint stated that he used the money for his gambling addiction at a casino.

Gladue was originally charged with second-degree theft, but as part of a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to third-degree theft.

Judge Karen Salic on Monday sentenced Gladue to 365 days in jail with all but seven days suspended, to be followed by a one year term of probation. He was also ordered to pay full restitution to Perkins. 

For the latest

Trending
Bill to eliminate gun permits clears Iowa House committee
New Hampton man's murder trial in Floyd County delayed until September
On 36-12 vote, Iowa Senate endorses ‘qualified immunity’ for law enforcement
Des Moines superintendent could lose administrator’s license
California man arrested in Hampton on sex offender charges