Agents Search Home Of Trump-Era Justice Department Official

Jun 23, 2022 @ 1:28pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – Federal agents have searched the Virginia home of a Trump-era Justice Department official who championed efforts by President Donald Trump to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

That’s according to a person familiar with the matter.

Separately, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, confirmed the existence of law enforcement activity in Lorton, Virginia, where Clark lives, but would not elaborate on the purpose.

Clark’s role in the run-up to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol is expected to be featured prominently Thursday at the House hearing investigating the riot.

