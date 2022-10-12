AG candidate Bird says she has support from 73 county sheriffs, including five Democrats

Republican candidate for Attorney General Brenna Bird is joined by (L-R) Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals, Wright County Sheriff Jason Schluttenhofer and Hamilton County Sheriff Douglas Timmons, during a campaign stop in Mason City on Tuesday, October 11

MASON CITY — The Republican challenger in the Iowa Attorney General’s race says she’s now landed the support of 73 county sheriffs across the state, including five Democrats.

The latest three sheriffs to show their support, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals, Wright County Sheriff Jason Schluttenhofer and Hamilton County Sheriff Douglas Timmons, joined Brenna Bird during a campaign stop in Mason City on Tuesday.

Bird questions whether incumbent Democrat Tom Miller fully supports the state’s law enforcement officers. “When I’m attorney general, I will support safe communities, enforcing the law, working with our law enforcement, and making sure that Iowans always know that we back the blue 100%. We appreciate the work that law enforcement does for us, we really do, and that they will have an attorney general who cares about them and has their back, and understands the job they are doing.”

Pals says it’s disappointing that Miller doesn’t have much of a relationship with local law enforcement. “I’ve been Sheriff 21 years in Cerro Gordo County. I’ve never seen the current Attorney General at any of our sheriffs meetings, which we hold three times a year. I personally do not know him, I do not know how to contact him. I’m not really sure that he’s in touch with local law enforcement. Even though we’re in northern Iowa, I think there’s a lot of good law enforcement people up here in things, and I think we need the attention of the Iowa Attorney General to have our back and support us, and get to know us so that he knows the issues in north Iowa. We know with Brenna, she has our back and she’ll be supporting us in the future.”

Bird says it’s disappointing to hear from sheriffs like Pals that Miller has little to no interaction with them. “I can tell you that when I’m Attorney General, I’m going to meet and continue to meet with law enforcement all over Iowa. It’s so important to have a good relationship with law enforcement when you’re the top law enforcement official in the state. It really is sad that you have a sheriff who is well respected in the law enforcement community statewide here in Iowa, and he became a law enforcement officer in 1978, and he’s been sheriff for over 20 years and he’s never ever met the Attorney General.”

Bird says the sheriffs who are Democrats but supporting her campaign want someone who will support their efforts fighting crime. “It’s time that a prosecutor got elected to the Attorney General’s office who understands what sheriffs and law enforcement all over the state are dealing with, whether it’s drugs, mental health or the crime that’s going on, and is working to help them. That’s the message, and it’s the same message whether I’m talking to people in law enforcement who are Democrats, independents or Republicans, they all want an attorney general who will back the blue and who cares about the important work they are doing.”

Bird, who previously ran against Miller in 2010, currently serves as the Guthrie County Attorney.