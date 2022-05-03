After waiving his right to speedy trial, Mason City man accused of murder & arson files to once again have trial within 90 days
MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of murder and arson had originally waived his right to a speedy trial, but a court filing shows he now demands a trial within 90 days.
Mason City police arrested 28-year-old Dominick Degner on December 17th. Firefighters responded to 123 North Tennessee Avenue on the morning of September 7th and later found 24-year-old Tonette Wolfe dead in the home that the two shared. A criminal complaint filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court says Degner caused fatal injuries to Wolfe including blunt force trauma, a broken rib, punctured lung and a partially broken hyoid bone. Degner is then accused of setting fire to the victim’s body and the house in an attempt to conceal the crime.
Degner pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and first-degree arson in mid-January and had waived his right to a speedy trial. In April, both the prosecution and defense lawyers had agreed that Degner’s trial would start on October 17th, but according to a court filing made on Monday in Cerro Gordo County District Court, Degner states he’s withdrawing that waiver and demands a speedy trial within 90 days.
No trial date has been set.
If convicted of first-degree murder, Degner would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the opportunity for parole. First-degree arson is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.