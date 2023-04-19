After originally rejecting plea deal, Mason City man accused of kidnapping pleads guilty

MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of kidnapping and sexual abuse who entered into a plea agreement but later changed his mind has now changed his mind again and agreed to plead guilty to lesser charges.

39-year-old Michael Atkins was taken into custody on December 14th after police were called early that morning to the 300 block of 1st Northwest on a report of an assault and a person yelling for help. The caller reported that a door had been kicked in and that there was an ongoing assault. A criminal complaint filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court accuses Atkins of holding a victim against her will and committing a sexual act.

Atkins was arrested a short time later not far from the location of the call after police say he fled the scene. Atkins was charged with: first-degree kidnapping, a Class A felony punishable by life in prison; second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years; as well as domestic abuse assault impeding air or blood flow, and public intoxication.

Atkins entered into a plea deal with prosecutors in February, agreeing to plead guilty to third-degree kidnapping, a Class C felony, and domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury, but Atkins days later told the court he was rejecting the plea agreement and was waiving his right to a speedy trial.

Atkins was originally due in court on Tuesday for a pre-trial conference prior to his May 2nd trial, but court records show Atkins has once again agreed to the same plea deal.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 22nd.