After no local deaths reported last week, IDPH says 24 more north-central Iowans dead from COVID-19
MASON CITY — After not having the state report any COVID-related deaths in north-central Iowa in the previous week, new Iowa Department of Public Health data shows 24 more north-central Iowans have died due to coronavirus.
In the last week, eight deaths have been reported in Cerro Gordo County; three deaths each in Floyd, Franklin, Mitchell and Wright counties; with single deaths in Butler, Hancock, Winnebago and Worth counties. That brings the KGLO News listening area’s total since the start of the pandemic to 456.
The positivity test rates in our listening area decreased in the last week, with 674 new cases being diagnosed, compared to the 777 that were diagnosed the week before.
The 7-day positivity rate for the nine-county listening area of Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties is at 9.7%, down from 11.3% last week, while the 14-day rate is also at 9.7%, compared to last week’s 11%.
The western part of our listening area continues to see the highest 7-day positivity rates. Wright County is at 15.7%, Winnebago County is at 15.5%, while Hancock County is at 13.9%. Cerro Gordo County is the only other county in our listening area above the 10% mark with a 7-day rate of 10.8%.
The number of people hospitalized in the north-central medical region is up from 49 last Wednesday to 53 today, with that spiking at 56 on Monday.
Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 132 113 19 8
Butler 47 40 7 1
Floyd 52 41 11 3
Franklin 34 31 3 3
Hancock 41 33 8 1
Mitchell 46 42 4 3
Winnebago 40 34 6 1
Worth 10 9 1 1
Wright 54 45 8 3
Area Total 456 388 67 24
Last week total 431 365 66 0
Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 9411 233
Butler 2646 79
Floyd 2977 64
Franklin 2131 40
Hancock 2506 45
Mitchell 2094 42
Winnebago 2552 68
Worth 1384 29
Wright 2909 74
Area Total 28610 674
Last week total 27936 777
Positivity rate 7-day % 14-day % Prev 7-day % Prev 14-day %
Cerro Gordo 10.8 11.2 12.5 12.4
Butler 9.6 9.6 10 8.7
Floyd 4.8 5.5 6.7 7.7
Franklin 6 6.5 9.3 10.7
Hancock 13.9 11.6 15 15.4
Mitchell 7.6 7.7 10.4 8.2
Winnebago 15.5 14.4 19.3 16.3
Worth 4 7.1 8 7.2
Wright 15.7 14.3 9.8 11.5
Area Total 9.7 9.7 11.3 11
7-day positive tests in area This week Last Week
0-17 14% 17%
18-29 13% 16%
30-39 15% 15%
40-49 17% 12%
50-59 16% 16%
60-69 15% 14%
70-79 6% 8%
80+ 3% 3%
Hospitalized Wednesday Last Wednesday
Total 53 49
ICU 4 8
Vaccinated 10 9
Non-Vaccinated 43 40