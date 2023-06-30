After mistrial earlier this week, Mason City man’s kidnapping trial rescheduled

MASON CITY — The kidnapping trial of a Mason City man has been rescheduled after a mistrial was declared earlier this week.

24-year-old Moises Erreguin-Labra was charged last June with first-degree kidnapping as well as assault causing bodily injury. Mason City police and fire medics were called to a report on the afternoon of June 9th of last year that a female had been assaulted and held against their will for several days by a man known to them.

A criminal complaint states that Erreguin-Labra locked a female victim in a room in a home in the 400 block of 1st Southwest for at least five days last June, not allowing her to leave, and subjecting her to sexual abuse or torture.

Jury selection started this past Monday and continued into Tuesday, but came to a halt after prosecutors challenged the validity of the defense’s strikes of preliminary jury panel members.

District Judge Chris Foy later ruled that a mistrial was to be declared and that the jury panel was excused from any further service.

A new trial is now scheduled to start on July 10th.

If convicted of first-degree kidnapping, a Class A felony, Erreguin-Labra would face the rest of his life in prison without the opportunity for parole.