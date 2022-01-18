      Weather Alert
After COVID Postponement, Grammy Awards To Move To Las Vegas In April

Jan 18, 2022 @ 4:12pm

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The 2022 Grammy Awards will shift to an April show in Las Vegas after recently postponing the ceremony due to growing concerns with the rise of the omicron variant.

The awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, according to a joint statement released Tuesday from the Recording Academy and CBS, which broadcast the ceremony.

The show postponed its original date on Jan. 31 at the newly renamed Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles after organizers’ voice said there were “too many risks” over the variant case surge.

The CMT Awards will move from its originally scheduled date of April 3 to a later date in the month.

