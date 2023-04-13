After Calls To Resign, Senator Feinstein Seeks Judiciary Replacement

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California is asking to be temporarily replaced on the Judiciary Committee while she recovers from a case of shingles.

Her announcement Wednesday came after two House Democrats called on her to resign because of her extended absence from Washington. Feinstein said complications have delayed her recovery and she provided no date for her return to Washington.

At 89, Feinstein is the oldest member of Congress.

Her absence has complicated Democratic efforts to confirm President Joe Biden’s nominees for federal courts.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday from Ireland, where President Joe Biden was visiting, that Biden is “deeply appreciative of her support” for his judicial nominees.