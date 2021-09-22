After being postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, trial of man accused of killing infant child in Charles City rescheduled for January
CHARLES CITY — After being delayed earlier this month after a COVID-19 situation, the trial of a New Hampton man charged with murder in the death of an infant in Charles City two years ago has now been scheduled for January.
25-year-old Shane Morris was arrested on March 9th of last year and charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death in connection with the death of his three-and-a-half month old child.
Prosecutors say Morris was taking care of the child at a Charles City home on the morning of August 3rd, 2019, where he committed an act which caused the child to be transported to the Floyd County Medical Center. The child was later airlifted to the Mayo Clinic hospitals in Rochester. Medical staff say they observed a large bulge on the side of the child’s head with tests showing a skull fracture that was likely a result of non-accidental trauma.
Morris contends that while he was walking with the child in his arms that he tripped, the child’s head struck the edge of their kitchen counter, and that he fell on the floor with the child under him.
Morris’ trial was scheduled to start on September 14th, but the trial was postponed after several individuals necessary for the trial were exposed to COVID-19. During a hearing held on Tuesday in Floyd County District Court, District Judge James Drew ordered that the trial start on January 24th.
If convicted of first-degree murder, Morris would face the rest of his life in prison without the opportunity for parole.