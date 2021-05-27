After a year off, it’s North Iowa Band Festival time!
MASON CITY — After a year off due to the pandemic, the 82nd North Iowa Band Festival gets underway tonight in Mason City.
Tonight, the Mason City Municipal Band will perform starting at 6:45. That concert was scheduled for the plaza north of the Principal Pavilion construction site on the north side of Southbridge Mall, but with today’s rainy and cold weather, the concert will be moved inside the mall and take place near the former Younkers store location. The carnival in the City Hall parking lot is also scheduled between 6:00 and 8:00 PM.
On Friday at 5 o’clock, the carnival re-opens and the Mason City High School Orchestra will perform in the plaza starting at the same time. Things will switch to the main stage on the east side of Central Park starting at 6 o’clock with the Mason City High School Jazz Band. The group “High & Mighty” performs at 7:30.
On Saturday, the Stu Nevermann Memorial Run takes place at 8 o’clock starting at the Aquatic Center with the 82nd North Iowa Band Festival parade starting at 10 o’clock, running along North Pennsylvania Avenue on to East State Street. You can watch the parade live here at kglonews.com and the KGLO News Facebook page.
The afternoon and evening entertainment starts at 1:30 with the Mohawk Danzers; the awards ceremony including the announcement of the NIACC Extreme Makeover is at 2:00; “Brad+Kate” perform starting at 5 o’clock with the Hepperly Band performing at 7:30.
