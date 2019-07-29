      Weather Alert

AFSCME union leader elected to 8th term

Jul 29, 2019 @ 12:25pm
AFSCME President Danny Homan

DES MOINES — The leader of the labor union which represents a majority of state employees has been reelected to another term.

Danny Homan won his eighth term as president of AFSCME Council 61 in a weekend vote at the union’s convention. AFSCME represents some 20,000 state employees.

Homan issued a statement saying that despite what he calls legislative attempts to “destroy our union,” Council 61 “will continue to strongly advocate for our members and all working families. We’re not going anywhere.” AFSCME had sued the state seeking to overturn the new collective bargaining law passed by the Iowa Legislature in 2017 — but the Iowa Supreme Court upheld the law.

Homan became a public employee with the corrections department in 1984 and was first elected president of AFSCME in 2005.

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved
Minnesota man faces drug charges after Worth County traffic stop
Trial set for Mason City woman accused of punching ER doctor
Mason City council approves development agreement for downtown hotel