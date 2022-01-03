Addition to city’s Consolidated Urban Renewal Plan among items tonight on Clear Lake City Council’s agenda
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council tonight will consider amending the city’s Consolidated Urban Renewal Plan.
In a memo to the City Council, City Administrator Scott Flory says the purpose of the amendment is to add additional property into the Urban Renewal Area and to amend the plan to identify two new projects.
The South 15th Street Redevelopment Project would include an inclusive playground project adjacent to the aquatic center on land that was sold by Cerro Gordo County to the city last year. The other project includes redevelopment of the former Woodford-Wheeler property next to the city library for a future library expansion project. The council will hold a public hearing prior to voting about the amendment.
The council tonight will also hold a public hearing on the sale of 18 feet of city-owned land that it owns in the middle of the Emerald Edge subdivision to Sukup Ag LLC for $5000. Sukup announced this past fall the development of their 64-acre property along US Highway 18 between North 14th and 20th Streets, with a new HyVee grocery store and convenience mart being built on a six-and-a-half acre parcel.
The council meets at 6 o’clock tonight at City Hall.