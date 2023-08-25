Adams announces re-election bid for Mason City City Council

MASON CITY — Mason City Mayor Pro-Tem and At-Large City Councilman Paul Adams has announced he’ll be seeking another term.

The 39-year-old Adams has served on the City Council since December 2016 when he was elected to fill the vacant seat left by the late Alex Kuhn. Adams was elected to his first full term in November 2019. He has also served as Mayor Pro-Tem since January 2018.

Monday is the first day candidates for city offices and school boards can file their nomination papers for the November general election.