KGLO News KGLO News Logo
KGLO AM 1300

Actress Anne Heche Taken Off Life Support One Week After Crash

August 12, 2022 3:26PM CDT
Share

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Representatives for actress Anne Heche say she was taken off life support on Friday.

The 53-year-old was declared dead once her brain stopped functioning one week after she was critically injured in a car crash in Los Angeles.

Heche’s vehicle crashed into a home before her car burst into flames.  Police found traces of cocaine and fentanyl in her blood.

Per her wishes, Heche’s organs were harvested.

“We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” said her reps.

Heche first came to prominence with her Emmy-winning role on “Another World.”

For the latest

Trending

1

Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
2

Five more Iowans test positive for virus; one works at restaurant
3

Watch Clear Lake Lions Sports
4

Mason City man accused of sexually abusing a child
5

BREAKING NEWS -- Reynolds orders new mandates including face mask usage --- click on story to watch her statement to the state