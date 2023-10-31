KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Actor Robert De Niro Tells Jury In Lawsuit By His Ex-Assistant ‘This Is All Nonsense’

October 31, 2023 3:53PM CDT
FILE - Robert De Niro arrives at the Big Screen Achievement Awards during CinemaCon in Las Vegas, April 28, 2022. De Niro says the legal claims by a former personal assistant who worked for him are nonsense. The 80-year-old actor testified in Manhattan federal court, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in a lawsuit brought by the assistant, Graham Chase Robinson. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Robert De Niro says the legal claims by a former personal assistant who worked for him are nonsense.

The 80-year-old De Niro testified in Manhattan federal court on Monday in a lawsuit brought by the assistant, Graham Chase Robinson.

Robinson is seeking $12 million in damages for what her lawyers say was severe emotional distress and reputational harm resulting from abusive decadelong employment as De Niro’s personal assistant.

De Niro’s attorney says Robinson was demeaning, abusive and controlling during her years working for De Niro.

His testimony resumes Tuesday morning.

