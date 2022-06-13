      Weather Alert
A HEAT ADVISORY Is In Effect Until 7:00 PM Tuesday For Hancock, Winnebago, Wright, Kossuth Counties — From 11:00 AM To Tuesday Evening For The Rest Of The Listening Area.

Actor Philip Baker Hall, Of “Seinfeld” Fame, Dies

Jun 13, 2022 @ 2:41pm

NEW YORK (AP) – Philip Baker Hall, the prolific character actor of film and theater who starred in Paul Thomas Anderson’s early movies and who memorably hunted down a long-overdue library book in “Seinfeld,” has died.

He was 90.

Holly Wolfle Hall, the actor’s wife of nearly 40 years, says Hall died Sunday surrounded by loved ones in Glendale, California.

She says Hall had been well until a few weeks earlier, and spent his final days in warm spirits, reflecting on his life.

Hall played the library detective Lt. Joe Bookman on “Seinfeld” and appeared in Anderson’s “Hard Eight,” “Boogie Nights” and “Magnolia.”

For the latest

Trending
Cerro Gordo County results --- Watts, Callanan, Ginapp, O'Connor win supervisor primaries -- Latham says he'll run write-in campaign vs. Watts in November (AUDIO)
Cerro Gordo supervisors discuss security issues, raise question to future of current courthouse facility
Mason City council approves Destination Iowa application for bike park
Mason City man arrested on kidnapping charge
Mason City council approves development agreement to bring Old Navy, Five Below, Ross Dress for Less to Willow Creek Crossing
Connect With Us